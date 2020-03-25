    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Namish Taneja Spends Quality Time At Home With His Dog, Queen

      By Lekhaka
      |

      TV actors are seen taking social distancing positively and urging their fans to do the same. They are not used to all the free time on their hands, given their otherwise hectic shoot schedules. However, due to the coronavirus threat, they are trying to make the most of it by spending time at home with their loved ones.

      Namish Taneja Spends Quality Time With His Dog, Queen

      Namish Taneja, popularly known as Vivek Vardhan Singh in COLORS' show Vidya, shares a very special bond with his pet dog Queen. In this free time, he decided to bake his dog a very special treat. He made her a cute customized cake with her picture on it. The actor also matched the colours on the cake with his dog's outfit. Given the uncanny resemblance between his pet and the cake, we're sure the actor took great efforts to pamper his pet.

      Commenting on the same, Namish Taneja said, "I love spending time with the Queen, due to my work schedule I hardly get enough time to spend with her. Since I am at home these days, I made sure I spent most of my time with her. She likes being pampered, so I thought why not bake a cake for her. The moment I kept the cake in front of her she immediately gobbled the whole thing in no time! It's good, during these trying times, to find happiness in little things, even if it is something as small as baking a cake for my pet."

      Read more about: namish taneja
      Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 0:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 25, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X