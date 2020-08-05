Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya Have Given Their Baby Boy An Adorable Name!

    For Quick Alerts
      Former Nach Baliye 9 contestant Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya embraced parenthood with the arrival of their baby boy on July 30, 2020. Hardik had shared the good news on his social media account and followed it up by posting the first picture on his baby. The couple was inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and friends online.

      And now, Hardik has uploaded a series of pictures with the hospital staff, and in one of these snaps, Natasha is seen cutting a cake that’s got a name tag on it that says 'Agastya’.

      Hardik Pandya

      The post had the following caption by Hardik: “Special thanks to Akanksha hospital in Anand! Last one week you guys made sure we have our home away from home! @niketunited @drmolinapatel @dr.nayanapatel you guys are absolute gems 🙏🏾❤️ Bringing my baby in this world! Will be grateful forever 🙏🏾” (sic)

      View this post on Instagram

      Special thanks to Akanksha hospital in Anand! Last one week you guys made sure we have our home away from home! @niketunited @drmolinapatel @dr.nayanapatel you guys are absolute gems 🙏🏾❤️ Bringing my baby in this world! Will be grateful forever 🙏🏾

      A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Aug 5, 2020 at 2:38am PDT

      For the unversed, the couple hasn’t officially announced their baby’s name yet. However, when zoomed in on the aforementioned image, one can tell that Hardik Junior has been named Agastya. Check out the name tag in the pic below:

      Hardik Baby Name

      Hardik followed this up with an Insta Story revealing his baby boy's cradle and the decorative welcome they received at home. Hardik wrote, "My Boys welcome Thank You @pankhuriisharma. He added, @shaniamistry28 thank you for the lovely décor and the cake @takoliciousplatter.”

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 23:43 [IST]
