    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Natasa Stankovic Flaunts New Hairdo On Instagram, Fiance Hardik Pandya Is All Hearts!

      By
      |

      Natasa Stankovic got engaged to her boyfriend, cricket all-rounder, Hardik Pandya after a dreamy proposal off the coast of Dubai. The two have been dropping some serious couple goals on social media since then. Recently, Natasa took to Instagram to flaunt a new haircut and Hardik was all hearts over it. Check it out!

      Natasa Impresses Fiance Hardik With Her New Hairdo!

      The gorgeous Natasa decided to show off her new hairdo on Instagram. She looked stunning in the makeover, donning a bright yellow off-shoulder top. She captioned her picture, 'Freshcut', with a scissors emoji. Her fiancé Hardik was super impressed, as he left a heart eyes emoji as comment on her post.

      Hardik asked for Natasa's hand in marriage on New Year's Day while they were holidaying in Dubai. The couple had taken a yacht ride off the coast of Dubai, when Hardik got down on one knee and popped the question. Natasa took no time to say yes and the two sealed the engagement with a kiss.

      Both Hardik and Natasa took to Instagram to share pictures of their special day, and received congratulatory wishes from Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal and others.

      Natasa is a Serbian model and actress, who rose to fame after participating in the dance reality show Nach Baliye season 9. She is also a former Bigg Boss contestant. In Bollywood, Natasa has also starred in movies like Fukrey Returns, Action Jackson, Zero and The Body.

      ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya Gets Engaged To Natasa Stankovic; Virat Kohli Is Pleasantly Surprised

      ALSO READ: Did Suniel Shetty Just Confirm That Athiya Shetty Is Dating Cricketer KL Rahul?

      Read more about: natasa stankovic hardik pandya
      Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 0:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 1, 2020
      • Natasa Impresses Fiance Hardik With Her New Hairdo!
        Natasa Impresses Fiance Hardik With Her New Hairdo!
      • Sara Ali Khan Says She Is Not Dating Kartik Aaryan!
        Sara Ali Khan Says She Is Not Dating Kartik Aaryan!
      • Taapsee’s Thappad Trailer Receives Great Response On Twitter
        Taapsee’s Thappad Trailer Receives Great Response On Twitter
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X