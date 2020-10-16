Navratri 2020: Naina Singh Says, ‘Goddess Durga Is Very Much In My Heart’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Naina Singh On Navratri Celebration

Being a Punjabi, Naina Singh has been celebrating Navratri every year. While speaking about the celebration, the Splitsvilla 10 winner said, "In childhood, I remember eating 'Kanjak'. I think that's how my Navratri started. I am an ardent follower of Goddess Durga and I used to make sure that I'll fast on all the 9 days. But ever since I grew up, life has been so busy that I make sure that I keep fast on the 1st and the last day."

Naina On Worshipping Maa Durga

Naina Singh has always been considering Maa Durga as her family member. She feels that the goddess' blessings always helps her to succeed in life. While expressing about her worship for Goddess Durga, Naina said, "I used to make sure we visited Vaishno Devi every year. I used to go to Vaishno Devi religiously till I turned 22. But after that, due to the work stress, I couldn't go for these past 2 years. But you don't have to go anywhere to worship her, as she should be in your heart and she is very much in my heart."

Naina Speaks About Mata Ki Chowki

Vaishno Devi is the Mata Ki Chowki for Naina Singh. She used to visit there frequently. "Every year, it's different and memorable. As the festive vibes start, everything comes to life," she added.

Naina Singh’s Favourite Dish During Navratri

When asked about her favourite dish during Navratri, Naina said that she loves to eat Kuttu Ke Pakode. "I love eating Kuttu Ke Pakode with Dahi. Apart from that, I eat a lot of fruits while fasting," the actress added.