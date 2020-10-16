Navratri 2020: Naina Singh Says, ‘Goddess Durga Is Very Much In My Heart’ [EXCLUSIVE]
One of the most celebrated festivals in India, Navratri is here, and people are all set to worship forms of the goddess for nine days. This year's Navratri is indeed special for all, as everyone will pray to get rid of the global pandemic and seek blessings for their loved ones' better health. The COVID-19 outbreak has indeed changed the lives of everyone, but one thing that the virus can't change is devotees' faith in almighty. Despite having restrictions on the celebration, we the people of India know how to live the moment with utmost love and simplicity.
Today, on the occasion of Navratri 2020, Naina Singh recently had a candid chat with Filmibeat, in which the TV actress talked about how she celebrates the nine-day festival.
Naina Singh On Navratri Celebration
Being a Punjabi, Naina Singh has been celebrating Navratri every year. While speaking about the celebration, the Splitsvilla 10 winner said, "In childhood, I remember eating 'Kanjak'. I think that's how my Navratri started. I am an ardent follower of Goddess Durga and I used to make sure that I'll fast on all the 9 days. But ever since I grew up, life has been so busy that I make sure that I keep fast on the 1st and the last day."
Naina On Worshipping Maa Durga
Naina Singh has always been considering Maa Durga as her family member. She feels that the goddess' blessings always helps her to succeed in life. While expressing about her worship for Goddess Durga, Naina said, "I used to make sure we visited Vaishno Devi every year. I used to go to Vaishno Devi religiously till I turned 22. But after that, due to the work stress, I couldn't go for these past 2 years. But you don't have to go anywhere to worship her, as she should be in your heart and she is very much in my heart."
Naina Speaks About Mata Ki Chowki
Vaishno Devi is the Mata Ki Chowki for Naina Singh. She used to visit there frequently. "Every year, it's different and memorable. As the festive vibes start, everything comes to life," she added.
Naina Singh’s Favourite Dish During Navratri
When asked about her favourite dish during Navratri, Naina said that she loves to eat Kuttu Ke Pakode. "I love eating Kuttu Ke Pakode with Dahi. Apart from that, I eat a lot of fruits while fasting," the actress added.
Filmibeat wishes Happy Navratri to everyone!
Also Read : Naina Singh Praises Nikki Tamboli; Calls Sidharth Shukla The King Of Bigg Boss 14 [EXCLUSIVE]
Also Read : Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz & Gautam Might Appear As Guests; Naina Singh & Pavitra's Ex To Enter The Show