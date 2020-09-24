NCB Summons TV Couple Sanam Johar & Abigail Pande; Raids Their Juhu Residence

Sushant Singh Rajput's case is becoming more complicated with each passing day. It has become more of drug investigation after Narcotics Control Bureau got involved. As everyone is aware, the whole Bollywood industry is under the scanner. Many actresses and their managers are being summoned. Well, looks like the NCB is tightening its noose not only in Bollywood industry but also in the television industry! According to Filmibeat source, well-known television actress Abigail Pande and her choreographer boyfriend Sanam Johar, who participated in a dance show last year have been summoned by the NCB.

Sanam and Abigail are being questioned by the NCB. Their Juhu residence was searched after which they were asked to come to the NCB office but a senior official said that they are not with the SIT of NCB.

Many big names from Bollywood have come up after NCB started probing the alleged drug racket. While a few of them were quizzed, the agency will soon summon Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Kabhatta.

For the uninitiated, Abigail was a friend of Sushant and post his demise, she had shared a picture of them together and had captioned it as, “People you love, never really leave you. Thank you for teaching me friendship sushu. Till we meet again.”

