Neha Dhupia Reveals She Heard Her Daughter Cry In The Middle Of Live Auditions For Roadies!

Neha Dhupia is seen as a gang leader in the youth-based show, Roadies Revolution along with Raftaar, Prince Narula, and Nikhil Chinapa. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, the actress is busy conducting virtual auditions for its new season whilst taking care of her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Mehr. In a recent interview with the Times of India, Neha opened up about juggling work and mommy duties under one roof.

She said, “There is no taking away from the fact that when a mother is working from home, her head is always there in her child and the child always knows that the mother is there and always accessible. So, recently in the middle of the live auditions, I heard my daughter cry so I had to run away and go inside and see what happened and it was nothing, it was just a call to go to the washroom.”

Neha added, “I know a lot can be managed by my husband so we plan our timing accordingly. I know the live auditions are going to keep me busy from like 4 PM to 7 PM on alternate days, so I tell my husband that he has to be on Mehr’s duty when I am away for virtual auditions. He understands it and we are big on co-parenting and that’s very important to us.”

For the unversed, Neha tied the knot with Angad Bedi in a secret ceremony in 2018 and celebrated her second wedding anniversary last week. The couple had their first child, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, in November 2018.

