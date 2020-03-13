    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Neha Dhupia Trolled For Slamming Roadies Contestant Who Slapped His GF Over Having 5 Other Affairs

      By
      |

      Neha Dhupia is seen as a gang leader in the youth-based show, Roadies Revolution. The actress is known for being outspoken, and is often praised for the same. But her recent comment hasn't gone well with the netizens who trolled her and called her #fakefeminist.

      In a promo shared by the channel, a male contestant revealed that he slapped a girl as she was cheating on him during their relationship with five other boys. This didn't go well with the gang leader Neha, who gave him a piece of mind saying that he has no right to slap her. She also stated that it was the girl's choice to be with the five boys at the same time. This comment hasn't gone well with the netizens who trolled her on social media. Several memes were made on the actress.

      Neha Dhupia Trolled For Slamming Roadies Contestant Who Slapped His GF Over Having 5 Other Affairs

      (Image Source: Instagram)

      A user wrote, "Shame on people like @NehaDhupia, who show such double faces on equality !! " Another user commented, "#hypocritenehadhupia Hypocricy at its best,splash some water on face aunty ji, @NehaDhupia People like you are really mocking the serious/prestigious issue of #feminism #shameonyou #shameroadies #antisocialist." - (sic)

      A few others tweeted, "#hypocritenehadhupia Hypocricy at its best,splash some water on face aunty ji, @NehaDhupia People like you are really mocking the serious/prestigious issue of #feminism #shameonyou #shameroadies #antisocialist," and "No body gave any right to that guy to slap her girlfriend @NehaDhupia Fair Enough. Who gave the girlfriend to have five boyfriends at the same time & play around with all? You? Or Feminism 4.0? #NehaDhupia #Roadiesrevolution #Roadies." - (sic)

      Take a look at a few memes on Neha Dhupia!

      Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Manveer Gurjar Slams The Channel; Asks Them To Respect Fans Emotions

      Also Read: Naagin 4: Rashami's Character Details Revealed; Is Ishq Mein Marjawan's Aalisha Entering The Show?

      Read more about: neha dhupia mtv roadies mtv
      Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 19:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X