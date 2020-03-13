Neha Dhupia Trolled For Slamming Roadies Contestant Who Slapped His GF Over Having 5 Other Affairs
Neha Dhupia is seen as a gang leader in the youth-based show, Roadies Revolution. The actress is known for being outspoken, and is often praised for the same. But her recent comment hasn't gone well with the netizens who trolled her and called her #fakefeminist.
In a promo shared by the channel, a male contestant revealed that he slapped a girl as she was cheating on him during their relationship with five other boys. This didn't go well with the gang leader Neha, who gave him a piece of mind saying that he has no right to slap her. She also stated that it was the girl's choice to be with the five boys at the same time. This comment hasn't gone well with the netizens who trolled her on social media. Several memes were made on the actress.
A user wrote, "Shame on people like @NehaDhupia, who show such double faces on equality !! " Another user commented, "#hypocritenehadhupia Hypocricy at its best,splash some water on face aunty ji, @NehaDhupia People like you are really mocking the serious/prestigious issue of #feminism #shameonyou #shameroadies #antisocialist." - (sic)
A few others tweeted, "#hypocritenehadhupia Hypocricy at its best,splash some water on face aunty ji, @NehaDhupia People like you are really mocking the serious/prestigious issue of #feminism #shameonyou #shameroadies #antisocialist," and "No body gave any right to that guy to slap her girlfriend @NehaDhupia Fair Enough. Who gave the girlfriend to have five boyfriends at the same time & play around with all? You? Or Feminism 4.0? #NehaDhupia #Roadiesrevolution #Roadies." - (sic)
Take a look at a few memes on Neha Dhupia!
#NehaDhupia— Yash Sharma (@imyash_15) March 12, 2020
Presenting #feminist @NehaDhupia
And not expect from you @rannvijaysingha #genderequity pic.twitter.com/HockmjsjAO
@NehaDhupia— Rishi Raj Sharma (@rishisharm) March 12, 2020
😂😂
You are epic#NehaDhupia #Roadies
Me to Prince Narula, Ranvijay, Nikhil Chinapa after #NehaDhupia 's comment. #Roadies
*After getting trolled everywhere*#NehaDhupia right now:
Rare photo of #NehaDhupia with her 5 boyfriends, 5th one is taking the picture
