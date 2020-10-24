Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Get Married In Gurudwara

After grand haldi and ring/sangeet ceremonies, India Idol judge and singer Neha Kakkar got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh in a traditional ceremony in gurudwara today (October 24, 2020). The couple looked adorable in pink attires.

A video in which Neha and Rohanpreet are seen taking pheras in gurudwara in the presence of their family members is doing the rounds on social media. Neha looked ravishing in a pink-beige lehenga while Rohanpreet Singh looked dapper in a pink sherwani.

In another video, Rohanpreet was seen arriving at the venue. The baarat video too is doing the rounds on the internet. Apart from family members, a few of the couple's friends also attended the wedding.

As per the wedding invite that was leaked on social media, the couple will be hosting a reception on October 26 in Punjab.

For the uninitiated, the pre-wedding ceremonies- haldi, mehendi, ring/sangeet events were held yesterday in Delhi. The Indian Idol judge had shared a few pictures from mehendi and haldi ceremonies and the couple looked perfect together.

Apart from ring ceremony video, in which Neha and Rohanpreet are seen dancing their hearts out to their music video song 'Nehu Da Vyah', another video is doing the rounds in which Rohanpreet goes down on his knees and makes Neha wear the ring. In the video, Neha is seen wearing a pink-coloured lehenga, while Rohanpreet wore white attire with pink pagadi.

