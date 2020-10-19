Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Will First Have A Registered Marriage On October 22?

After a lot of media speculation, Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh confirmed that they will tie the knot on October 24 in Delhi. However, according to a few media reports, it’s now been learnt that the love birds will have a registered marriage two days before the day of their grand wedding ceremony in Delhi.

A source close to the development told SpotBoyE, "The marriage preparations are in full swing and the duo will tie the knot on October 24 in a grand ceremony in Delhi. The invitations have already been sent out to their closed ones for attending the ceremony. However, the couple will have a registered marriage on October 22 only in presence of their family members."

For the unversed, ever since announcing their wedding, the couple has been constantly sharing mushy pictures of each other. Initially, it was speculated that they were promoting their single, 'Nehu Da Vyah' that will be out on October 21. But it turned out that their marriage is indeed taking place and the couple is extremely busy with their wedding preparations.

Rohanpreet shared a video of Neha meeting his parents and wrote, “She came home for the first time, I can’t explain in words what this day meant to me 🙊♥️ It’s like I got whole world holding my hand ♥️🙌🏼 I taan baut Zyada Love you ho gaya tere naal Nehuuuu.. Love you till the infinity ends🙈🙈♥️♥️♥️♥️ My Queen 👸🏻🤴🏻 My Everything!!!!! @nehakakkar ♥️♥️🥰😇 #NehuPreet” (sic).

Neha also shared a video on her Instagram account with the following caption: “The day he made me meet His Parents and Family ♥️😇 Love You @rohanpreetsingh 🥰 #NehuPreet”

