Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet’s Special Performances & Other Videos From Their Wedding Day Go Viral

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh at a Gurudwara in New Delhi on October 24, 2020. The lovely couple continued to celebrate with a grand wedding ceremony on Saturday night. The duo looked adorable in pink attires during the wedding. They were then seen twinning in beautiful red outfits for the function which took place during the late evening.

The special pictures and videos from Neha and Rohanpreet's big fat wedding have now gone viral on social media. The couple also gave special performances and even danced with their friends. Maniesh Paul, Urvashi Dholakia, Urvashi Rautela, Avneet Kaur were some of the celeb friends who graced the happy occasion.

For the unversed, the newlyweds will soon be having another reception party tomorrow (October 26) in Punjab. Take a look at some of the viral clips below:

In the first video, Neha and Rohanpreet are seen entering the car after completing the Sikh wedding rituals and ceremony at the Gurudwara.

Later, before the wedding reception, Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar seems ecstatic as he is shaking a leg on the desi bhangra dhol.

The 'varmala' ceremony video is too cute to be missed as Neha and Rohanpreet’s happiness is quite evident on their faces.

The wedding party was celebrated with much grandeur with the couple having a fun time dancing together.

They also dedicated and performed songs for each other.

For the uninitiated, the pictures and videos from their Mehendi, Roka and Haldi ceremony have also gone viral already. Take a look at the glimpses of the wedding that took place on Saturday afternoon.

