Neha Kakkar's Ex Himansh Kohli On Her Marriage Buzz: She's Moving On In Her Life

Recently, there were reports that singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar will soon be tying the knot with Rohanpreet Singh, who was the first runner-up of India's Rising Star 2. Neither Neha nor Rohan reacted to the reports, but the reports suggested that the duo might get married in Delhi by this month end. It has to be recalled that Neha was previously in relationship with Himansh Kohli. Speaking to ETimes TV about his ex's marriage, Himansh said that if Neha is getting married, he is happy for her. He added that it's great to see that she is moving on in her life.

He was quoted by ETimesTV as saying, "Well if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She's moving on in her life, she has somebody and it's great to see that."

When asked if he is aware of Rohan and Neha's love story, he said he doesn't know. The actor further said, "I don't know why all her cryptic posts were associated with me when I know for a fact that she wasn't referring to me. Those were all misconstrued and flew across the media left, right and centre for no reason. Besides, relationships and break-ups are a common part of life. Sometimes, two people after being together realise that they are not incompatible with each other. It happens and it happened."

However, a friend of Neha had told Bollywood Hungama that this is just a rumour. The friend said, "No she's not getting married. The Rohanpreet rumour is just as phony as the earlier Aditya Narayan marriage hoax. I don't know why Neha allows herself to be a part of such cheap publicity gimmicks. And more importantly, how and why do the media fall for it repeatedly?"

Also Read: Is Neha Kakkar Getting Married To Her Long-Time Friend This Month?