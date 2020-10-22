Neha Kakkar Flies To Delhi With Family For Wedding; Shares Pics Of Rohanpreet's Romantic Proposal

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar is all set to tie the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh. Recently, their music video 'Nehu Da Vyah' was released and the singer had surprised fans with hers and Rohanpreet's roka ceremony video. Now fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite singer's wedding. The wedding will be happening in Delhi and for the same, the singer took a flight today (October 22, 2020) with her family.

Neha had shared a boomerang video in which the bride-to-be and her family looked all set for the wedding.

Also, Neha reminisced about the day her fiancé, Rohanpreet proposed her. Sharing a few pictures from Rohanpreet's romantic proposal, the actress wrote, "The day He proposed to Me!! 🥰🙊😇 @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You ♥️🙌🏼 #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah."

Rohanpreet commented on Neha's post, "Thank youuu for being the most beautiful part of my life @nehakakkar mera putt ❤️❤️😍😍😇😇❤️❤️."

Celebrities from television industry were happy for the couple. Terence Lewis wrote, "Very happy for u Neha ! Stay blessed n enjoy every moment together," Heli Daruwala commented, "Cuties😍..❤️❤️❤️❤️ God bless 😘" and Salil Acharya wrote, "Congratulations @nehakakkar ❤️❤️."

A few days ago, the couple's wedding invite had gone viral on social media. According to the invite, the couple is tying the knot on October 26, 2020 followed by the reception in Punjab.

However, Spotboye report suggested that Neha and Rohanpreet will tie the knot twice. Once on October 24 in a grand ceremony in Delhi and they will have a registered marriage on October 22 in presence of their family members.

