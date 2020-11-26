Neha Kakkar Gives Rs 1 Lakh To Indian Idol 12 Contestant Shahzad Ali After Being Moved By His Story

Indian Idol’s 12th season is all set to premiere on November 28 on Sony Entertainment Television. Meanwhile, a promo video of the singing reality show featuring contestant Shahzad Ali from Jaipur has gone viral. In the video, he is seen narrating to the judges about his financial struggles and how his grandmother had to take a loan of five thousand rupees to send him for the auditions.

Shahzad who sang Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s classic Kinna Sohna Tenu went on to add that he is an employee at a small cloth shop in the city. He also revealed that he has been raised by his Nani and he does not have a concrete roof over his head, but he does have a big heart to live with. Shahzad believes that bagging the Indian Idol 12 trophy would help him buy a concrete home.

Judge Neha Kakkar who was really moved by Shahzad’s story decided to reward him and his grandmother with Rs 1 lakh. On the other hand, judge Vishal Dadlani promised Shahzad that he would arrange a music teacher who would give him proper training.

An elated Shahzad replied by stating, “I cannot express my happiness in words today. I’m sure my grandmother will be proud of me and I am extremely excited to perform at Indian Idol 2020.” Check out the video below:

