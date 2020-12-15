Neha Kakkar Makes It To Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars 2020 List; Thanks Fans For Their Love & Support

Singer and Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar is one of the most talked about and popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. She has sung many Bollywood songs that have become superhit. Neha is among 12 Indian celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and others who featured in Forbes' list Asia's 100 Digital Stars 2020.

Neha took to her Instagram account to thank her fans for their love and support because of which she is now what she is.

The Indian Idol judge wrote, "Proud Proud Proud of myself 🥰🥰🥰🥰 You know guys There were only 12 Indians in the list including Amitabh Bachan Sir, Shahrukh Sir and I'm one of them ♥️💪🏼 Thank you god! Thanks to each one of YOU, Thanks to my NeHearts 🤗🙏🏼." Singer-husband Rohanpreet Singh commented, "Wowwwww! This is So so soooo Amazing mera bachaaa Feeling really Happy nd Proud..You're the Best Nothing is Impossible for You...Proud Husband!! I Love You Soooo much My Princess 👸🏻❤️❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻🥺🥺😍😍🥳🥳❤️❤️"

Many celebrities congratulated her by commenting on her post. Take a look at a few comments.

Mahhi Vij: Wow 💖 you are a Rockstar.

Sonu Kakkar: So proud of you babu 💪🏻🙌.

Miss Pooja: Congratulations 🎊.

Preeti Simoes: So proud 😍😍😘😘😘😘😘.

Neha's husband also shared the snapshot of the magazine cover and wrote, "Proud Husband. You made all of us Proud!! Nothing is Impossible for you My Beautiful Doll. waheguru ji MataRani Ji Tuhanu Hameshan Khush rakhan Tandrust rakhan te Charhdiyan Klavan ch rakhan." (sic)

The singer, songwriter and reality show judge gained a lot of popularity on digital platforms in the past few months. She was recently in news for her wedding with singer Rohanpreet Singh. Neha is quite active on social media and has been keeping her fans updated with the latest pictures and projects that she is doing.

