Was Neha Kakkar's Pregnancy Picture A Publicity Stunt? Indian Idol Host Reveals Poster Of New Music Album

Neha Kakkar Reveals Poster Of New Music Album

Sharing the same picture, which was designed like a poster, she wrote, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar 22nd December." Notably, Neha will collaborate with her husband, Rohanpreet Singh for the video.

Neha & Rohan’s Earlier Posts

Well, this is not the first time, Neha and Rohanpreet posted something like this. Earlier too, when they announced their wedding and also a music video, people thought it was a publicity stunt for their music video.

Fans Confused

And now, the same thing repeats! The post indeed had confused their fans (when they were spotted in airport, Neha was seen sans baby bump). While a few fans asked if it is real or a publicity stunt, some of them even trolled the couple. Take a look at a few comments.

Users Troll Neha & Rohanpreet

Memeshollix: Tony Kakkar New Song Lyrics: Mein Ban Gya Mama Mama Mama Mama Mama...😂

The_shreyansh_: Koi yh btao gaane k promotion k liye pregnant hui ya shii m hui h😐😂

Veershabbir: Haa ab tumhare ghar mein kuch bhi hon, sidha gaane release kar dena theek hai! 🤦🏻‍♂‍🤣

Yugal_thakur_30: Nehu de vyah k baad khyal rakhaya kr... family ban rahi hai ya music album...

Nirmla.rani4049: Kar liya bacha 🙈🙈🙈🙈