Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Reveal Their Love Story; Rohan Says It Was Love At First Sight For Him

Rohanpreet Says 'Nehu Da Vyah' Literally Changed His Life For The Best

Rohanpreet revealed that they met for the first time on the sets of the song that they did together- 'Nehu Da Vyah' and he didn't realise that what she wrote for the song would come true one day. He added that the song literally changed his life for the best.

Neha’s First Impression On Rohanpreet

Neha said, "My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had every come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he is the one for me."

It Was Love At First Sight For Rohanpreet

Rohanpreet said it was love at first sight for him and added that he was impressed with Neha's down-to-earth nature. He said, "For me it was absolutely love at first sight. She's one of the most down to earth people I've met."

Rohanpreet Added…

He added that one fine day he mustered the courage to propose to her and she said yes! He further added, "Shukar hai mere rabba. Really, thank you God."