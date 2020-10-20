Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Dance Their Hearts Out At Their Roka Ceremony

Neha Shares Roka Ceremony Video

Neha shared the video and captioned it, "#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow 💝 till then here's a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here's Our Roka ceremony clip!! ♥️💃🏻😇 I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family 😍🙌🏼. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad 🥰 Thank youu for throwing the best event 😍🙌🏼."

Rohan Leaves An Adorable Comment

Rohan commented on Neha's video, "@nehakakkar Babuuuuuu I love youuuuuu soooo much Best day Best Momments shukar aa mere rabb da." (sic)

Neha & Rohanpreet At Their Roka Ceremony

At the roka ceremony, Neha and Rohan walked hand-in-hand as the dhol played in the background. Neha was all smiles and looked gorgeous in a pink shimmery outfit while Rohanpreet wore a peach and white colour kurta.

It Was A Privite Affair!

According to TOI report, the ceremony took place at a wedding hall. It was a private affair with the presence of just close family members.

Neha & Rohan To Tie The Knot Soon

A day ago, Neha had shared a video in which she gave her fans a glimpse of her first-time meeting with fiancé Rohanpreet Singh's parents' looked like. Also, a few days ago, the couple's wedding invite had gone viral on social media.

According to the invite, the couple is tying the knot on October 26, 2020 followed by the reception in Punjab. However, Spotboye report suggested that the duo will tie the knot on October 24 in a grand ceremony in Delhi and they will have a registered marriage on October 22 only in presence of their family members."