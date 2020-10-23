Neha Kakkar's Haldi Ceremony Pictures Go Viral, Singer Looks Radiant In Yellow Dress

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are all set to get married soon. As we revealed earlier, the pre-wedding festivities have already begun. A few hours ago, the singer's mehendi pictures were doing the rounds on social media, now, a couple of haldi ceremony pictures have gone viral.

For the haldi ritual, Neha is seen dressed in a plain yellow sari, while Rohanpreet complemented her look in a yellow kurta and a white pagdi. The glow on Neha and Rohan's faces is evident.

Also, in a picture, along with Neha and Rohan, Tony Kakkar and others are also seen dressed in yellow outfits. Tony seems to be extremely happy for his sister Neha.

The venue too is decorated with yellow and orange curtains and beautiful floral decorations are made. Seats too are arranged for the guests.

Recently, the singers released their music video, 'Nehu Da Vyah' and fans kept speculating whether it is a real wedding or a marketing stunt for her new song. However, Neha decided to put all the speculations to end by sharing their roka ceremony and fiancé Rohanpreet's romantic proposal pictures. Ever since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for their favourite singers' wedding.

A few reports claimed that Neha and Rohan had a registered marriage on Thursday in Delhi. Neha had shared a video in which her family was seen in the flight as they flew to Delhi on Thursday (October 22). Reportedly, the wedding is likely to take place on October 24. As per the invitation, the reception will be held on October 26 at The Amaltas, in Mohali, Punjab.

