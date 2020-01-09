Neha Pendse Makes Jaws Drop Donning A Blue Gown With A Thigh-High Slit For Her Reception!

Neha Pendse got hitched to Shardul Bayas in a dreamy wedding ceremony on January 5, in Pune. The May I Come In actress tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian style wedding, donning a Nauvari saree. But what is making fans' jaws drop are pictures from her wedding reception, in which she rocks a stunning blue gown with a thigh-high slit.

Neha, who is also a former Bigg Boss 12 contestant, looked drop dead gorgeous in a brocade electric blue gown, flaunting her long legs in the thigh-high slit piece. She kept her accessories simple with a diamond choker necklace. Neha took to Instagram to share pictures of the reception, and captioned it, "Unless commitment is made, there are only promises and hopes. Thank u @officialswapnilshinde for customising this beauty for me," (sic).

While the wedding was a close-knit affair for family and friends only, the reception was a rather lavish party, which was hosted on January 6. Neha and Shardul got engaged a day before the wedding.

According to reports, Neha had revealed that she met Shardul Bayas after two or three failed relationships. She further revealed that this was Shardul's third marriage, and that he had two daughters from his previous failed marriages. Neha was all praises for her hubby, saying that he knows how to balance his life perfectly, and that he has never hidden anything about his past life from her.

