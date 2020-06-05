    For Quick Alerts
      Netizens Troll Rohit Roy For Posting 'Rajinikanth Tested Positive For Corona'; Call It A BAD Joke!

      Rajinikanth's memes and jokes are popular among audiences. But, this joke on the South Indian actor shared by Sanjivani 2 actor Rohit Roy, backfired on him! Reason? The joke was on Coronavirus! Rohit shared a joke that read, "Rajinikanth tested +ve for Corona. Corona is now under quarantine," and captioned it as, "Let's beat the shit outa the corona!! Be safe when u get back to work! Wear your masks n keep washing n sanitizing several times a day, as much as possible... The virus can't affect us unless WE LET IT ! #staysafe." The joke didn't go down well with many netizens, who called it a bad joke!

      A user wrote, "What we are doing..☹️☹️☹️.Our taste,sensitivity, esthetics are just gone. All these types of jokes are simply in very very bad taste. This should not be the culture of India. Feeling sad...☹️☹️." Another user commented, "If you r saying its a joke then you are very bad in making joke 🙄."

      Netizens Troll Rohit Roy For Posting Rajinikanth Tested Positive For Corona; Call It A BAD Joke!

      A few other users wrote, "Such bad joke," "Not at all funny....not at all appreciated.....👎," "That is so much insensitiveness in the name of joke!!" and "This is a VERY VERY VERY BAD JOKE."

      Let’s beat the shit outa the corona!! Be safe when u get back to work! Wear your masks n keep washing n sanitizing several times a day, as much as possible... The virus can’t affect us unless WE LET IT ! #staysafe

      After seeing so many negative comments, Rohit responded by commenting, "Guys chill ... don't be so morose! A joke is a joke.. and sorry I don't think it's in bad taste.. it's a typical Rajni sir joke.. and my intention was to make you guys smile.. look at the intention before you start commenting.. at least I didn't crack a joke to hurt you all like you all are posting messages deliberately to hurt me."

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Read more about: rohit roy rajinikanth sanjivani 2
