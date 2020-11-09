Newly-Weds Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Take Off To Dubai For Honeymoon

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar, who recently got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh, took off to Dubai for honeymoon. The duo shared a few pictures and videos from the airport and 5-star Palazzo Versace hotel, where they are apparently staying.

In one of the videos, Neha was seen enjoying her coffee at the airport and in other video, the singer shared a glimpse of their hotel, which was all decked up with balloons and flower petals.

For the uninitiated, Neha and Rohan got married on October 24, 2020, in Delhi. The couple also hosted a grand reception in Mumbai. She had shared beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony.

Recently, the couple celebrated their first Karwa Chauth and had shared a few pictures from the celebration. Sharing a couple of pictures, Neha wrote, "My first Karwa Chauth with hubby @rohanpreetsingh 🥰😇 #NehuPreet." Sharing a picture with her family, Neha wrote, "Thank you Mumma Papa for Everything!!!! ♥️🙌🏼😇🙏🏼." In the pictures, Neha looked gorgeous in a red traditional outfit, while Rohanpreet looked dashing in a white sherwani and an embroidered shawl.

Prior to their wedding, Neha and Rohanpreet trended big time for their music video 'Nehu Du Vyah'. Many of them thought the duo's wedding reports was a publicity gimmick, but they surprised their fans by getting married.

