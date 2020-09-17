Nia Sharma Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Brother Vinay; Cuts Almost 18 Cakes (PICS)

Nia Sharma Celebrates Her 30th Birthday

Sharing the pictures and videos, the actress wrote, "A birthday's been like a festival Every year since last 10...fills my eyes up and heart with pride...immense gratitude and shall forever be indebted to each and everyone who's made every Birthdayyyyyy and every occasion so f#%**g special every f*%%ng timeeeee!!! @vinayyshrma thank youuuuuu for everything. I'm spoilt. Cake count 18."

Nia’s Birthday Celebration

In another video, Nia was seen shouting happy birthday with her brother. The actress looked gorgeous in a strapless mini dress and quirky sunglasses. She captioned the video as, "Mera Hapyyy Buddayyyyy @vinayyshrma thankkkk youuuuu."

Arjun Bijlani Wishes Nia

Nia's friends from the industry wished her on her special day. Her Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Arjun Bijlani shared a picture and captioned it, "Wishing you the happiest birthday my friend. Always loved you for your honest opinions, your bindaas attitude but behind all of this there is a very emotional girl who creates her own happiness .. and the fact that your not fake .. keep shining my friend.. ❤️❤️ baaki baatein kal ... @niasharma90."

Aalisha Panwar Wishes Nia On Her Birthday

Her Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Aalisha Panwar shared a picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday @niasharma90. Remember that horror movie night 🤣🤣."

Ravi Dubey Wishes The Actress

Nia's Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey shared a picture and wrote, "Tight hug and loads of love to the birthday girl...stay crazy stay blissful ....happy birthday Roshni 🤗❤."

TV Celebs Wish Nia

Reyhna Pandit, Aashka Goradia, Nikitin Dheer, Adaa Khan, Sehban Azim, Nisha Rawal and other actors too wished the actress on her special day by commenting on her post.