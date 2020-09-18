Nia Sharma Gets Severely Trolled For Her ‘Vulgar’ Birthday Cake; Netizens Call Her ‘Besharam’
Nia Sharma celebrated her birthday yesterday (September 17). The actress had a blast with Reyhna Pandit, Arjun Bijlani, Rrahul Sudhir and other friends, who surprised her on her special day. The Naagin 4 actress had also shared pictures and videos on her Instagram account. But, the post hasn't gone down well with the netizens, who trolled her severely, courtesy her vulgar birthday cake.
Nia Gets Severely Trolled For Her ‘Vulgar’ Birthday Cake
Nia shared the picture of a d*ck-shaped birthday cake that she received from her friends and called it 'best dirty 30' in her caption. The actress captioned it, "Safely the best dirty 30th of my life🤪🤪🤪🤪 Short of words ... overwhelmed, and happiest at the moment 🤩🤩 Where to start... "
Although the birthday girl and guests had fun, the latter was trolled badly for the ‘vulgar' cake. A few of them even asked her to enjoy and not to post such things on social media. Take a look at a few comments!
r_s_world4u
"Koi sarm sanka h k nhi ....aisa enjoy kro kam se kam social network par ye post to na ..kro lakho log aap ko dekte h ....aap tv par aate ho ..logo par kya parbav padga."
Priyanka & Maaz Khan
Priyankasingh010101: I m your fan nia from khatro ke khiladi but this cake is like very disappointed atleast you should have not posted this showing vulgarity.... Don't take it in a wrong way.
Maazkhanmajju: Besharm.
Prince Babu, Ria & Kavita
Princebabu_09: Low quality mentality people.
Ria14715: Happy Birthday ❤️....but cake is not good...it's looking vulgar.
Kavita_sharma380: Isliye ye industry badnam hai shameless nia unfollow.
Nidashakil, Rashi & Shweta
Nidashakil_official: Cake is soooo rubbish 🤐
Miss_rashichopramrt1992: What the hell cake is so rubbish.
Shwetamehra99: Shame on u ...cake so cheap.
(Social media posts are not edited)
