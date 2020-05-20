Nia Sharma Makes Shocking Revelations About Payment Dues; Says Many Are Often Threatened To Stay Mum

Nia Makes Shocking Revelations About Pending Dues

Nia was quoted by HT as saying, "If I start taking names of those struggling because of pending dues, the list will go on. Paying a few lakhs may take time, but imagine an actor I know has been struggling for months to get Rs 70,000 payment. Every time he visits the producer's office, he's given another date."

The Actress Says…

She revealed that at least six friends (without revealing the names) are facing similar issues. The actress also added that their cases are pending with Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA).

Actors & Workers Receive Threats From The Production Houses!

Nia also revealed that some of the actors and workers receive threats from the production houses. She told the leading daily, "A lot of times, actors are told, ‘If you're planning to talk about us in public or take us to CINTAA or to a court, you'll never get work or paid'. This is the reason why many keep mum or cry silently. It would take any of these people only a few seconds to take a drastic step."

The Producers Are Using The Lockdown As An Excuse

The Naagin 4 actress revealed that apart from delaying payments, some production houses would reason that the actors haven't performed well, which ultimately led to losses and for that, they would either deduct or not pay them at all. She further said that now, they are using lockdown as an excuse. "I'm not accusing anyone, but making an appeal to them to pay the actors. They need it now more than ever," she added.

Nia On Negative Comments On Her Post

Nia also reacted to the negative comments she received on her post. She quipped that many of them think that those who work in the television industry have a lot of money, and that by saying all these, she is trying to gather sympathy.