Nia Sharma Reacts To Reports Of Her Opting Out Of Bigg Boss; Reveals Why She Did KKK: Made In India

The biggest and most-controversial show Bigg Boss 14 is all set to hit the television screen. As the readers are aware, many popular celebrities' names are doing the rounds regarding participation, but none of them have confirmed the reports. Recently, there were reports that Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma, who was finalised for the show, opted out of it at nth hour due to its controversial format. Well, now the actress has clarified about the same now.

Nia revealed that she was never part of the show in the first place to opt out of it! She was quoted by TOI as saying, "We can't opt out of something that we were not a part of in the first place. The level of confidence and audacity with which people spread rumours, is laudable."

Further, the actress, who won Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, revealed why she agreed to do the show. Nia said that Khatron was an absolutely amazing experience. Along with all the action, there was a lot of filmi-style entertainment in the stunt-based reality show. Nia said, she agreed to do the show because she wanted to prove something to herself and wanted to overcome her biggest fear, which is water.

The Naagin 4 actress said, "While the earlier season in which I had participated, was something where we dived into all action, this season was full of adventure and a whole lot of fun. After Naagin when Khatron was offered, I accepted the show without battling an eyelid. I agreed to participate because I wanted to prove something to myself. I just wanted to overcome my biggest fear, which was water. I overcame this fear in the show. I performed purely to win this time. Also, I saw the kind of precautions taken on the set, so I felt relieved. I am glad that I could work after three months."

