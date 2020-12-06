Nikki Tamboli Fondly Remembers Her Bigg Boss 14 Journey; Thanks Host Salman Khan For His Appreciation And Kindness

Nikki Tamboli is the latest contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14 in last night’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Host Salman Khan revealed that Nikki is being eliminated because of a slight margin in the number of votes. The actor went on to appreciate Nikki's journey as she didn't leave a chance to entertain viewers. This made Nikki get emotional during her final moments in the BB house.

And now, after her exit, the actress took to her Instagram and penned an emotional note on winding up her Bigg Boss 14 journey. She even uploaded a clip from yesterday's mid-season finale where host Salman is showering her with praises while she gets all emotional.

Nikki wrote, “A journey, I will cherish for life. Especially @beingsalmankhan who was always so appreciative and kind to me. Thank you for always guiding me through the right path! I want to thank each and every one of you'll for giving me so much love and lauding my game. I am truly blessed and grateful for everything that I have received. Thank you.”

She then went on to thank her fans by adding, “Mein Bigg Boss ki journey aur aap sabhi ko kabhi nahi bhulugi. You'll reside in my heart forever. I'd like to thank all my #Nikkians for showering me with so much love and support till date. More over thanking Bigg Boss for giving me a platform to showcase my true self. You will always remain the closet to my heart. Thank you for everything. Loads of love” (sic). Check out the post below:

