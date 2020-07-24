Nimki Mukhiya Fame Bhumika Gurung Hits Back At Trolls Who Called Her ‘Nepali,’ States She Is Indian!

Bhumika Gurung who became a household name after playing Nimki on Star Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya recently took to her social media to clear the air about her nationality. The actress had to do so after a few online trolls kept harassing her with comments like 'Are you a Nepali?’ and so on. She recently opened up about the entire episode to ETimes TV and her since-deleted Instagram post.

Bhumika said, “So, ever since the Prime Minister of Nepal, Mr. KP Sharma Oli had given a statement on Lord Ram and Ayodhya, I have been getting trolled on my social media… comments on my pictures and comments like I am a Nepali, Gorkhali and I should go back to my country and stuff like that. I have been getting such messages for a week now and was ignoring them. But then I thought it to be best if I give them an answer and cut it off completely.”

She went on to add, “I never faced such obnoxious comments on social media. I don’t how people started questioning my nationality. My grandfather has been in the Army for most of his life. So all this questions of going back to the country is quite baseless. Sometimes it can hurt anyone’s sentiments. My forefathers were of Indian nationality. It is kind of disappointing when you get such messages. It is a sad thing because logon ki mentality badalti nahi hai. We need to stop such negativity when the world is trying to survive a pandemic.” (sic)

