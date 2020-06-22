Nisha Rawal Shares A Powerful Note On Social Media About Homophobia, WATCH VIDEO!

Nisha Rawal recently took to her social media account and decided to shed light on the plight faced by the LGBTQ community in India, whilst educating people on the subject. The actress and her actor husband Karan Mehra also spoke about their queer friends and colleagues who add so much value in their lives and are such great human beings.

Nisha titled her post on Instagram as #SundayTube and #TakeItBack and wrote, “Homophobia is a negative attitude, feelings like hatred, extreme fear, towards homosexuals or lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender (LGBT) lesbophobia targets against lesbians (women inclined sexually towards women) biphobia targets bisexual people (men and women who are sexually inclined towards both sexes) transphobia targets transgender and transsexual people Homosexuality in India has been a subject of discussion since ancient times to modern times.”

She went on to add, “Section 377 of the IPC is a section of the Indian Penal Code introduced in 1861 during the British rule of India which makes sexual activities "against the order of nature" illegal. On 6 September 2018, a 5-judge constitutional bench of Supreme Court of India invalidated part of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, hence making homosexuality legal in India.”

The actress shared a link to her YouTube video and concluded on a powerful note by stating: “India, is a land of rich culture! On one-hand, we invite trans-genders to bless our new-borns and say that we should never take a curse from a Eunuch, and on the other hand, we don’t want to take the same elevator as a gay guy, don’t want to see them sitting in the same restaurant as us, don’t want to let them use the same washrooms as us!”

“We have friends, colleagues who are homosexuals and transgenders! Make-up artistes, designers, my closest friends. Some of the top-achievers! I have always seen a spark amongst my homosexual or transgender friends, a spark to live life, an enthusiasm that’s incomparable, a zest that’s unbeatable and a spirit that’s unfathomable, a smile that’s radiant, a hug that cures all my insecurities!” she said. Check out the video below:

ALSO READ: Vikas Gupta Comes Out As Bisexual; Reveals He Was In A Relationship With Parth Samthaan For 2 Years