Nishant Singh Malkani Opens Up About His Bigg Boss 14 Eviction: I Was Equally Shocked And Surprised

The Bigg Boss 14 house became witness to a double eviction in yesterday’s Somvaar Ka Vaar episode. But what really came as a shocker to the viewers was Bigg Boss asking the housemates to vote out one of the nominated contestants. While seven out of eight green zone members went with Nishant Singh Malkani, Kavita Kaushik was revealed to have received least votes from the audience. As a result, both of them bid farewell on the same day.

And now, Nishant Malkani has now opened up about his sudden ouster and experience of spending four weeks inside the house. Speaking about his BB journey Nishant told TOI, “It’s been a roller coaster ride for me, full of ups and downs. Initially, when I entered the show, I was emotionally low and felt left out. I took time to open up and understand the game. It was only in the fourth week that things went brilliantly but the last couple of days were tough.”

On being quizzed about his elimination, Nishant called the eviction process completely unfair and said, “I was equally shocked and surprised that I was evicted not because of the audience, but due to my housemates. And this included those whom I considered my friends. If I would have been evicted on the basis of audience vote, I wouldn’t have felt bad. What was more shocking for me was that I got evicted because Bigg Boss asked the housemates to choose a contestant. Isn’t it strange? I was definitely an easy target and they reached a consensus against me.”

He went on to share, “Being righteous got me evicted from the Bigg Boss house, but I very well know that this will be beneficial in the long run. Also, I have learnt to never go by face value, it can be very deceptive. I trusted Jaan (Kumar Sanu) the most but he proved that he is the most untrustworthy in the house. He is not playing his own game and is always influenced by others, especially Nikki Tamboli. I was fighting for him during the captaincy task but in vain. In fact, I completely gave up hope on Jaan.”

The Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega actor concluded by revealing that he enjoyed performing tasks the most in his BB stint as they allowed him to test his own capabilities. “Surprisingly, tasks were the things that I actually enjoyed the most during my stay. I realised that there is no limit to bearing physical pain if you learn to master your mind. Jeetne ke ek jajba aap ko dard sehne ke shakti deta hai. And I learnt to master that skill,” he said.

