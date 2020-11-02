Nishant Singh Malkani Says He Learned The Basics Of Cooking For Bigg Boss 14

Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega actor Nishant Singh Malkani learned the basics of cooking when he decided to participate in the fourteenth season of the reality show Bigg Boss. However, he says if he won't be cooking then he will help in other kitchen work.

The actor, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, said, "I enjoy cooking. Once I decided to go inside the Bigg Boss house, I learned the basics of cooking. I think I make a very nice special masala khichdi. It’s not boring but it’s an amazing yummy dish to eat. I think if I get a chance I will make that. I think people who take over the kitchen are the ones who are amazing cooks and are very experienced in it, which I am not so that’s alright. I will be helping in another kitchen stuff, like washing the dishes or cutting the vegetables, or maybe the other areas of the house."

He confessed that though he is a foodie, he won't make a fuss about not getting enough food. "Food has been the most important part of my life. I am from Delhi, and I am a Sindhi boy, so I enjoy my flavours and my food. But yes, there is a limited ration in the Bigg Boss house, and everyone will get equal quantity so I don't think there is any need to complain. Everyone has entered the house on their wish so it's ok to make some sacrifices," he said.

In every season, we see contestants hiding snacks and other food items, but Nishant says he will refrain himself from doing so, and said, "I don’t think I would do that, it’s pretty sick and it’s really stupid to hide food that has come for everybody. If I find someone hiding it, I will be the first person to confront them."

The Ram Milaayi Jodi actor mentioned that his comfort is butter chicken and butter naan, but nothing can beat the pyaz ke parathe and tomato chutney by his mom. However, when asked if he will miss any food habit in the house, he said he is pretty flexible in that sense.

He said, "I don’t have any specific food habit which will trouble me. I am pretty flexible when it comes to food. I love to eat good food but I understand this is not possible in Bigg Boss house and it’s a three-four months hardship that we have to face. So, I am prepared for that and rest we will see when we reach that point."

Bigg Boss is currently in its 14th season and is being hosted by superstar Salman Khan. It airs on Colors.

