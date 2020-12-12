Nora Fatehi, Geeta Kapur And Terence Lewis Share Heartfelt Get Well Soon Messages For Remo D'Souza

Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital on Friday afternoon (December 11) after he suffered a heart attack. Choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, who are good friends with Remo and had also worked with him in Dance India Dance (they judged the show together till three seasons), shared heartfelt get well soon messages for Remo D'Souza.

Geeta Kapoor shared a picture snapped with Terence and Remo and wrote, "Lots of love ... abundance of prayers for ur safe and speedy recovery my dearest darling @remodsouza ... chotte jaldi theek hoke phirse pareshaan karne ka mauka dena ... love u ... stay blessed and get well soon on behalf of not only me but all those also who love u but can't reach u directly ❤️❤️❤️ stay strong @lizelleremodsouza."

Terence shared a memory featuring himself and Remo from The Kapil Sharma Show and wrote, "And very soon we will be rolling on the floor just like the old times !They say a prayer in good faith, can move mountains! Say a special little prayer for my friend, @remodsouza tonite cause Love, Faith & Will is all we need 🙏🏽! Bounce back brother kyunki bahut machane hai abhi ❤️👊🏽 ! #powerofbelief #jhadukijhappi #dost."

Nora shared a picture snapped with Remo on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "Thank god you are recovering! You gave us a scare! Our prayers are with you and your family, sir! So glad to hear you are safe! Let's stay positive please pray for the entire family." Nora had worked with Remo in Street Dancer 3D.

As per reports, Remo is stable and is recovering. Sources close to the family told news, "He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU. He's stable now and under observation."

We wish Remo, a speedy recovery.

