Nora Fatehi Slams Netizens For Morphing A Video & Accusing Terence Of Inappropriately Touching Her

The dance reality show India's Best Dancer has been in the news since its inception. It has to be recalled that Nora Fatehi replaced Malaika Arora Khan as a special judge after the latter tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, a video in which senior choreographer-judge Terence Lewis allegedly brushing his hand against Nora Fatehi's asset went viral on social media. Several memes have been doing the rounds and derogatory comments were passed on the choreographer. However, both Terence and Nora have clarified about the video. In fact, Nora slammed netizens for morphing the video.

Terence shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he was seen carrying Nora in his arms and explained the whole thing indirectly through a story about a Zen Master and his disciples. He also thanked Nora for being the most elegant and dignified guest judge. The choreographer wrote, "Thank you @norafatehi for being the most elegant, dignified n classy guest judge & for your implicit trust in me!"

To this, Nora thanked Terence and clarified that he has not let these memes affect him and remained poised and dignified. She also said that Geeta (Kapoor) has also been respectful with her.

Nora wrote, "Thank you Terrence! In todays time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes.. im glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass 🙏🏽🙏🏽 you and geeta mam have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, its been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed."

For the uninitiated, India's Best Dancer is judged by Malaika Arora (replaced temporarily by Nora Fatehi), Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. It is hosted by Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

