Not Rashami Desai But Mahira Sharma Was First Choice For Naagin 4; Source Reveals The Reason

Not Rashami But Mahira Was First Choice For Naagin 4

Yes, you read it right! As per the Spotboye report, Mahira Sharma was first approached to play the role of Shalaka. A source close to Mahira revealed that since Mahira wasn't in mood to do any daily soaps, she didn't take up the show.

Why Mahira Didn’t Take Up Naagin 4?

The source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Mahira who was also part of Naagin 3 was offered to do a comeback in this season with this new character. However, she said no to it as the actress is in no mood to take up any daily soaps and want to focus more on music videos and films. Post which, the offer went to Rashami Desai and she said yes for it." Well, we wonder if Rashami is aware of this or not!

Rashami Thanks Fans For Warm Welcome

Rashami Desai had shared a few pictures from the show and hoped that she gets the same love from her fans for the new show. The actress has been getting good responses from the viewers.

Sharing a picture in which she was seen in a bridal attire, she thanked her fans. She wrote, "Thank you so much for such a warm welcome and for all your lovey wishes. Grateful and how! 😇🤗💖..#RashamiDesai #Naagin4WithRashamiDesai #Naagin4 #Shalakha #ItsAllMagical #love." - (sic)

Nia Sharma & Rashami Desai

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma, who plays the role of Brinda on the show, shared a cute picture snapped with Rashami and captioned it as, "Good girl or good girl ?? Shalaka vs Brinda !!! #naaginbhagyakaazehreelakhel @colorstv @imrashamidesai 🤟." Rashami commented, "Hissssss 🤣 🐍 ❤️❤️❤️ 🤗" - (sic)