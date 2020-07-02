    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Not Rubina Dilaik But Paridhi Sharma Replaces Puja Banerjee In Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi

      Of late, Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki has been grabbing the headlines. The lead actress, Puja Banerjee, who played the role of Vaishno Devi, quit the show due to personal reasons. There were reports that Rubina Dilaik, Sonarika Bhadoria, Tejasswi Prakash, Shrenu Parikh and Niyati Fatnani were approached for the show. A few reports also suggested that Rubina will be replacing Paridhi. But Patiala Babes actress Paridhi Sharma has bagged the role!

      Paridhi Sharma Replaces Puja Banerjee

      Paridhi Sharma Replaces Puja Banerjee

      Paridhi said, "I am really excited to play such an epic character in the show. I am really thankful to the makers of the show for believing in me and choosing me for this character. It is now a big responsibility to portray an important character as such."

      Paridhi Sharma As Vaishno Devi

      Paridhi Sharma As Vaishno Devi

      She further added, "I believe in giving my 200% when it comes to playing any character. I have already started to watch few episodes of the show to understand the character even more. I hope that audience will shower their love and support. I pray that Mata Rani showers her blessings to play her character which is a privilege for me."

      First Look Of The Actress From The Show

      First Look Of The Actress From The Show

      The makers also revealed the first look of the actress from the show. Paridhi feels that she was destined to play Maa Vaishno Devi. She told TOI that many years ago, she had shot a few mock episodes for another production house that was planning to make a show on the same subject.

      Paridhi’s Mother Didn’t Want Her To Return To Mumbai

      Paridhi’s Mother Didn’t Want Her To Return To Mumbai

      When asked whether she was apprehensive about returning to Mumbai because of the Coronavirus crisis, she revealed that her mother was worried and didn't want her to resume work. Other family members also felt that she should wait for a few months and even she was sceptical. But the actress said that when she saw the arrangements made on the sets, she felt safe and decided to resume work.

