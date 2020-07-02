Not Rubina Dilaik But Paridhi Sharma Replaces Puja Banerjee In Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi

Paridhi Sharma Replaces Puja Banerjee

Paridhi said, "I am really excited to play such an epic character in the show. I am really thankful to the makers of the show for believing in me and choosing me for this character. It is now a big responsibility to portray an important character as such."

Paridhi Sharma As Vaishno Devi

She further added, "I believe in giving my 200% when it comes to playing any character. I have already started to watch few episodes of the show to understand the character even more. I hope that audience will shower their love and support. I pray that Mata Rani showers her blessings to play her character which is a privilege for me."

First Look Of The Actress From The Show

The makers also revealed the first look of the actress from the show. Paridhi feels that she was destined to play Maa Vaishno Devi. She told TOI that many years ago, she had shot a few mock episodes for another production house that was planning to make a show on the same subject.

Paridhi’s Mother Didn’t Want Her To Return To Mumbai

When asked whether she was apprehensive about returning to Mumbai because of the Coronavirus crisis, she revealed that her mother was worried and didn't want her to resume work. Other family members also felt that she should wait for a few months and even she was sceptical. But the actress said that when she saw the arrangements made on the sets, she felt safe and decided to resume work.