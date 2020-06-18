Nupur Alankar Thanks Akshay Kumar & Others Who Provided Financial Support For Her Mother’s Treatment

Television actress Nupur Alankar, who was seen in popular shows like Swaragini and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Ek Bar Phir, has been facing a tough time ever since she lost her savings in the Pune & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank collapse, last year. Nupur's ailing mother needed immediate hospitalization and the actress had been trying hard to make ends meet with whatever acting projects she got. But the lockdown just worsened her situation.

However, when actor friend Renuka Shahane extended her support by sharing Nupur’s plight on social media, the distressed actress received help from many netizens including superstar Akshay Kumar. And now, Nupur opened up to BT to reveal more details of her situation.

Nupur said, “My mother had a mild heart attack in 2018. She couldn’t take the PMC collapse and suffered three more attacks on October 8, 13 and December 8, last year. However, she refused to be hospitalised, fearing that it would be a costly affair. I started practising alternative therapies as a secondary source of income, but it stopped due to the pandemic. By then, we had exhausted all our savings. My husband (Alankar Srivastava) and I had no choice but to rent out our flat for extra money and shift with our respective parents. However, the lockdown worsened my financial woes as my tenant vacated the flat. I had to borrow money to repay her down payment.”

She went on to add, “Help poured in from many friends, but the medical and other expenses kept rising. Then came a point where I started approaching various NGOs for free medicines. Soon, I realised that things had further spiralled out of control. That’s when I posted the details regarding my mother’s health complications on a crowdfunding platform. I was apprehensive initially, but my friend, actress Rajeshwari Sachdev, convinced me to do it for the sake of my mother. I have no shame in asking people for money, it’s for my mother’s treatment. I am especially grateful to Akshay Kumar, Renuka Shahane, Ayub Khan, Hetal Parmar, Darshan Zariwala, Manoj Joshi, and CINTAA for helping me.”

