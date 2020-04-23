Office Office: Sanjay Mishra Says Pankaj Kapur Never Shared Tiffin; It Took Time To Gel With Him

The popular sitcom, Office Office is back on television amid lockdown. While Sanjay Mishra played the role of a peon, Pankaj Kapur was seen as a common man, Musaddilal. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sanjay revealed that he took the show for money. He also revealed as to why it was difficult to gel with Pankaj Kapur.

Regarding his bond with Pankaj Kapur, Sanjay told the leading daily, "Pankaj Kapur was my senior from NSD. I never had a chance to meet him before Office Office. After I met him, I got to know that he was an introvert. He was a very reserved person and always maintained a fine distance. For the first two days it was very difficult to break that mould while doing scenes with Pankaj Kapur. We all actors decided to mingle with him a little. We used to have lunch together but he never had lunch with us. Neither did he share his tiffin nor did he expect anybody to offer him. Then we started going to him and praising his food but it took a lot of time to gel with him."

Sanjay added that 'Pankaj is a thorough professional, kaam se kaam, fir salaam.' He further added, "It is a problem for me when people behave this way at work. We are working together; you need to know me I need to know you and I believe it is important for a good performance."

Sanjay also revealed that no one was ready to play the peon on the show although the character was equally important. He added that it was awkward to wear the khaki among others were well-dressed but all these silly thoughts disappeared after an hour of shooting.

The reason for him to sign the show was money. He added that before joining the show, there was no mission and motivation to perform the role was thought only after signing the show. He added, "lss mahine ka kiraya dens hai bhai (I need to pay my monthly rent to my landlord) I cannot go to the landlord and tell him that I refused the role because I didn't like it."

