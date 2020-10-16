On Navratri, &TV’s Artists Share Their Plans To Mark Celebrations

On Navratri, &TV artists, Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour), Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre) from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Ushma Devi and Santoshi (Ratan Raajputh) from Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi), Rajesh (Kamna Pathak) from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Gudiya (Sarika Bahroliya) from Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari share their plans to mark celebrations.

Rohitashv says, "The celebrations will not be grand. We will welcome Devi Maa, perform aarti, and follow the rituals with great enthusiasm and fervour. We all will miss Garbas, but we will play Garba songs and dance to the tunes at home. For Kanya pujan, we intend to cook food at home and send it to kanyas' homes."

Ratan shares, "I believe there is a Devi in each one of us. The nine days of Navratri fills me with a different kind of positive energy. Though I do not venture out to play dandiya, I like to dress up in the traditional attire and decorate the house, especially the puja area with diyas, candles and flowers. Along with maintaining akhand diya for all 9 days, Saptashati path also forms an important ritual for me."

Yogesh shares, "This year, we will be following the ritual of 9 colours in our food, comprising of Sabudana khichdi, fruit salads, kheer, sooji halwa, singhare atte ki barfi, puri and chane ki sabzi, to name a few. We will stick to virtual darshan through video calls." Sarika shares, "I will miss Navratri shopping, the festive food and of course, Garba. However, I will be celebrating the festival by performing puja at home. As for Garba, I intend to do video calls with friends and family, and dancing together virtually."

Shubhangi says, "Nava also meaning new denotes nine manifestations of Goddess Durga, and the festival holds a special place in our hearts. Like every year, we will decorate the temple area with flowers, ornaments and Mata ki chuniri and follow it with regular pooja and elaborate menu comprising of various delicacies and sweets. Garba will be played at home with family."

Kamna concludes, "Navratri marks the beginnings of festivities and brings in so much positivity and celebratory vibes. It will be virtual darshan for me and connecting with family and friends over video calls. Since Kanya Pujan will not be possible, instead I intend to feed stray animals and the underprivileged."

