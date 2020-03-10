Ormax True Value Score: The Kapil Sharma Show & Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Among Top 10 Most-liked Shows
Ormax True Value is a definitive tool for content testing for the Indian Television industry. Just like TRP/BARC ratings and online TRP ratings, Ormax has been revealing Ormax True Value (OTV) Score of the television shows every week. The score is based on audience engagement. Recently, Ormax media revealed OTV Score of last week (March 2-8, 2020). The shows that are topping this chart is different from BARC or Online TRP Charts. As per OTV Score, The Kapil Sharma Show and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are among Top 10 most-liked shows.
Top 3 Shows
As per OTV score, Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are top three shows. The shows have garnered 72, 70 and 66 points, respectively.
Mere Sai & Choti Sarrdaarni
Sony TV's Mere Sai has managed to occupy the fourth spot with 66 points while Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni is at the fifth place with 63 points.
RadhaKrishn & SaReGaMaPa L’il Champs 2020
While Star Bharat's RadhaKrishn has retained its sixth place with 63 points, Zee TV's SaReGaMaPa L'il Champs 2020 has entered the chart (at seventh place) with 61 points.
Vighnaharta Ganesh, Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Sony TV's show, Vighnaharta Ganesh has dropped to the eighth spot and has grabbed 61 points, Zee TV's shows - Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have retained the ninth and tenth places with 59 points each.
Top 10 Shows (OTV Score)
1. The Kapil Sharma Show
2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
3. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10
4. Mere Sai
5. Choti Sarrdaarni
6. RadhaKrishn
7. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs
8. Vighnaharta Ganesh
9. Kundali Bhagya
10. Kumkum Bhagya
