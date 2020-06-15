    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Pankaj Vishnu On His Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He Had Worked Really Hard To Make It Big’

      Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide yesterday (June 14, 2020) at his home in Mumbai. The actor was 34. Fans and the entertainment industry expressed shock and grief over the actor's demise. Pankaj Vishnu, who played the antagonist on Pavitra Rishta, recently opened up and shared his fond memories of Sushant in an interview with SpotBoyE.

      Pankaj revealed, “Sushant and I were close during the filming of Pavitra Rishta. I am also an engineer and he also came from Imperial College of Engineering, so we bonded really well due to that. He was the hero and I was the villain but we were really good friends off-screen. We shot for many scenes together. So, we have had some great moments, which I will cherish forever. I remember while doing Pavitra Rishta, he had participated in Jhalak Dikhlaja and for the longest time he didn't sleep properly. Because he used to complete his 12 hours shift, go for rehearsals, reach home late night and then again at 6 in the morning, he used to go for his martial art classes and come back to our sets. He had worked really hard to make it big.”

      He went on to add, “For the last one and half years, we were not in touch as we got busy with lives and he was engaged in many films. But the last meeting I had with him is extremely memorable. I remember around 2 years back, I was passing through Lokhandwala backroad and he was in his car. He saw me, waved to me and stopped his car in the middle of the road and came to hug me. People passing by started honking and then he realised the car was not properly parked. So, he parked the car and we had some fun conversation. Meanwhile, his fans gathered and started asking for a selfie. He didn't disappoint them obviously. He was really very happy that day. I never knew it would be our last meeting.”

      The actor concluded by sharing a special memory: “I remember when we used to shoot for Pavitra Rishta, Sushant left his wallet at home and when he had a packup, he asked me if I could lend him 100 bucks. So, I dropped him halfway in my car and gave him 200 bucks for the auto. And that is still pending on him,” he said.

      Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 22:37 [IST]
