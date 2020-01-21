    For Quick Alerts
      Paras Asks Rashami To Shave Her Eyebrows; Sidharth Wants To Quit Bigg Boss 13, Courtesy Asim

      With Bigg Boss 13 finale is inching closer, the equation between the contestants is constantly shifting. The elite club task assigned by Bigg Boss is further going to add fuel to the fire. During the task, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla get into a major argument and the latter decides to quit the show because of Asim!

      Hina Khan Enters The Bigg Boss 13 House

      It has to be recalled that Asim was the first contestant to be chosen for the elite club. To announce the second elite club member, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan will be entering the house.

      Paras Asks Rashami To Shave Her Eyebrows

      As per the latest promo, Paras Chhabra asks Rashami Desai to shave her eyebrows, while Vishal Aditya Singh asks Arti Singh to chop her hair. Shehnaz will be seen encouraging Arti to chop her hair.

      Asim Provokes Sid

      Meanwhile, Asim is seen provoking Sidharth Shukla, who is seen quietly seated on the chair in the garden area. The former asks Sid to calm down and to count numbers backwards from 10 to 1. He is seen testing Dil Se Dil Tak actor's patience by asking him to control his anger or else it could hamper his health. Asim's sarcastic tone irritates Sid, who loses his cool and gets into a major argument.

      Sidharth Wants To Quit Bigg Boss

      The duo's fight gets so intense that Bigg Boss calls them to the confession room to calm them down. Sidharth, who is visibly frustrated, is seen telling Bigg Boss, "I am done with this guy. He is poking me to no end." He then gets up and says, "Mein yeh show chod raha hun abhi. Let him be on the show."

      Kamya Supports Sid

      Meanwhile, Kamya Panjabi, Sambhavna Seth and Shefali Bagga extended their support to Sid. Kamya tweeted, "Arre yeh #ChusletAsim #CheaterAsim bhi nikla.. bigboss very clearly said ki ghode se utarna allowed nahi hai, khule aam jhooth bole diya isne toh #BB13 @ColorsTV #ApologizeToSidharthShukla @sidharth_shukla."

      Shefali & Sambhavna Writes…

      Shefali Bagga tweeted, "#SidharthShukIa is right in the argument . Neeche utarna allowed nahi hai . But the ‘sanchalak' in this season has mostly been unfair #AsimRiyaz #BB13 #BIGGBOSS13," while Sambhavna wrote, "On a serious note Asim needs help..Lejaana usko paagalkhane tha aur le gaye usse @BiggBoss ke ghar..Uski kya galti thi @BiggBoss @ColorsTV."

      On the other hand, Gauahar Khan was seen supporting Asim. Take a look at her tweets:

