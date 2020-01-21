Paras Asks Rashami To Shave Her Eyebrows; Sidharth Wants To Quit Bigg Boss 13, Courtesy Asim
With Bigg Boss 13 finale is inching closer, the equation between the contestants is constantly shifting. The elite club task assigned by Bigg Boss is further going to add fuel to the fire. During the task, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla get into a major argument and the latter decides to quit the show because of Asim!
Hina Khan Enters The Bigg Boss 13 House
It has to be recalled that Asim was the first contestant to be chosen for the elite club. To announce the second elite club member, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan will be entering the house.
Paras Asks Rashami To Shave Her Eyebrows
As per the latest promo, Paras Chhabra asks Rashami Desai to shave her eyebrows, while Vishal Aditya Singh asks Arti Singh to chop her hair. Shehnaz will be seen encouraging Arti to chop her hair.
Asim Provokes Sid
Meanwhile, Asim is seen provoking Sidharth Shukla, who is seen quietly seated on the chair in the garden area. The former asks Sid to calm down and to count numbers backwards from 10 to 1. He is seen testing Dil Se Dil Tak actor's patience by asking him to control his anger or else it could hamper his health. Asim's sarcastic tone irritates Sid, who loses his cool and gets into a major argument.
Sidharth Wants To Quit Bigg Boss
The duo's fight gets so intense that Bigg Boss calls them to the confession room to calm them down. Sidharth, who is visibly frustrated, is seen telling Bigg Boss, "I am done with this guy. He is poking me to no end." He then gets up and says, "Mein yeh show chod raha hun abhi. Let him be on the show."
Kamya Supports Sid
Meanwhile, Kamya Panjabi, Sambhavna Seth and Shefali Bagga extended their support to Sid. Kamya tweeted, "Arre yeh #ChusletAsim #CheaterAsim bhi nikla.. bigboss very clearly said ki ghode se utarna allowed nahi hai, khule aam jhooth bole diya isne toh #BB13 @ColorsTV #ApologizeToSidharthShukla @sidharth_shukla."
Shefali & Sambhavna Writes…
Shefali Bagga tweeted, "#SidharthShukIa is right in the argument . Neeche utarna allowed nahi hai . But the ‘sanchalak' in this season has mostly been unfair #AsimRiyaz #BB13 #BIGGBOSS13," while Sambhavna wrote, "On a serious note Asim needs help..Lejaana usko paagalkhane tha aur le gaye usse @BiggBoss ke ghar..Uski kya galti thi @BiggBoss @ColorsTV."
On the other hand, Gauahar Khan was seen supporting Asim. Take a look at her tweets:
Poke Poke Poke !!!! Waah I thought pahaad jaise aadmi ko toh chote se poke se farak nahi padhna chahiye na ???? All rubbish ! Poke ke aadh mein sab kuch jaayaz hai kya ???? Arre Sehensheelta , normalcy , patience ye sab bhi toh dikhao ! Fact is ALL r players ,so stop name calling— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 20, 2020
I’m so happy that #biggboss shows all perspectives equally , u can see all of them at their best n their worst , how n what u see in whom is what’s most relatable to u !! Kisi ek ka show nahi hai , it’s the most popular show of the country , hence the audience is so involved!— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 20, 2020
N look who’s blaming Asim constantly of poking ..... who in the last whole week has only n only tried to poke n instigate Asim , by saying Aaaasssimmmmm Aaaaassimmm , batao Shefali , 🤦🏻♀️🙀 #Fact— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 20, 2020
