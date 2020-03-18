Paras Chhabra's Designers Lash Out At Him Over Unpaid Dues; Actor's Spokesperson React

Akanksha Was Paying The Designers

Apparently, prior Akanksha and Paras' break-up, Akanksha used to pay the designers but post-split (from December 2019), the actress has stop paying which has caused the girls problem.

‘It Is Extremely Unprofessional’

The other designer said, "It is extremely unprofessional. Every time he says mere GST issues chal rahe hain, hence I haven't got my prize money of Bigg Boss 13 and shall pay you only when I get it." Adding to this, the girls are apparently miffed that the clothes they lent him are damaged and he had also lost some of the shoes they sent.

Girls Miffed With Paras

It seems that Paras told them that the clothes they sent weren't good. The designer said, "So why was he wearing them? It is not that we didn't have any contact with when he was inside the Bigg Boss house. His manager was in touch with us. But, he never complained, he never told us that Paras was unhappy with our stuff. So obviously, he was fine with it." The girls are quite miffed with Paras and revealed that they have been getting calls from brands in question and they don't know what to answer them.

Paras Will Pay Akanksha But Not The Designers

Meanwhile, Paras has clarified that Akanksha had paid them Rs 1 lakh and he will be paying her, but not to the designers as he adds that it was a barter deal. Also, the actor's spokesperson has clarified the allegations made by the designers.

Paras’ Spokesperson Statement

The spokesperson statement which was shared by IANS read as, "These are false allegations by the stylists to gain cheap publicity. Nearly after 2 months if this is what they are trying to do, we call it disgusting & uncalled for. They have taken due mileage & credits from Paras as it was a pure collaboration and should value it and they had approached Paras for a barter deal and he is not liable to pay anything. Collaboration means, there are no finances involved or anything that they are claiming. Our advice to them is please earn success the right way which Paras have been instrumental in giving them instead of valuing the pure collaboration which they both have agreed & now to gain some more momentum in their own publicity this is coming to us as a shock & an unpleasant surprise."