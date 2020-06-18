Paras Chhabra Erases Tattoo Of Ex-GF Akanksha Puri’s Name, Gets It Replaced With Bigg Boss Eye!

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra and actress Akanksha Puri’s breakup has been in the news for the past few months. The last update about the duo was that Akanksha had modified the tattoo of Paras’ name on her wrist back in February this year. And now, Paras too has finally gotten rid of ex Akanksha’s name that was inked on his wrist by modifying and replacing it with Bigg Boss’ eye design.

On being quizzed about his new ink, Paras told TOI, “I want to break free from my previous relationship and any memory attached to it. That’s why I decided to modify the tattoo. I don’t think I will get a name inked on my body anymore.”

He went on to add, “'Bigg Boss' has given me a lot and I feel a strong connection with the show. During my stay inside the house, I learnt about a lot of things that were happening outside on the personal front. Bigg Boss ki aankh ne meri aankh khol di (smiles!). That’s why I decided to get the famous eye inked on my wrist in place of my old tattoo. I shared the idea with tattoo artiste Nipul Solanki and he made the sketch for me. It took me two hours to modify the tattoo.”

This was followed by the newspaper getting in touch with Akanksha for her reaction. She replied by stating, “I don’t think it holds any importance in my life. I don’t wish to comment on it.”

For the unversed, Paras and Akanksha had gotten each other’s names engraved on their wrists during the happier times of their courtship. However, the duo parted ways when Paras made some shocking statements about their 3-year long relationship in the Bigg Boss house and due to his closeness with BB co-contestant Mahira Sharma.

