    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Paras Chhabra's Ex-GF Akanksha Is All Praise For Sidharth & Shehnaz; Calls Their Chemistry Amazing

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's music video Bhula Dunga, which was released recently, has been trending on YouTube. The music video has already garnered 25M views in just three days. Darshan Raval's voice and SidNaaz's chemistry has impressed fans. Well, not just fans even a few celebrities have praised the song and one among them is Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

      The actress not only loved the song, but also called SidNaaz's chemistry amazing. After watching them, she said, she wants to fall in love again.

      Paras Chhabras Ex-GF Akanksha Is All Praise For Sidharth & Shehnaz; Calls Their Chemistry Amazing

      Akanksha tweeted, "#BhulaDunga ❤️ on loop @DarshanRavalDZ what a beautiful song ❤️ @sidharth_shukla n #ShehnaazGill such an amazing chemistry! #SidNaaz looking at you guys,we all want to fall in love ❤️ you both look #pictureperfect #madeforeachother."

      Sidharth and Shehnaz's fans were super happy with Akanksha's tweet and thanked her for the same.

      The users wrote, "Thank you for such beautiful review.. You're such s pure soul #ShehnaazInBhulaDunga," "Thank you Akansha for supporting #SidNaaz you are truly a great person at heart," "Soo sweet of you ... #ShehnaazInBhulaDunga," "Awwwwwwwwww akku thnk u so much ❤️ lv u to" and "Thankyou Akansha you're sacha lovely girl ♥️ #ShehnaazInBhulaDunga #SidNaaz."

      Sid and Sana will also be seen performing at Mirchi Music Awards. The video (promo) of the duo's performance is going viral on social media.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Also Read: Naagin 4: Not Mahira Sharma But Paras' Ex-GF Akanksha Was Initial Choice For Rashami Desai's Role!

      Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 12:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X