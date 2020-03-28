Paras Chhabra's Ex-GF Akanksha Is All Praise For Sidharth & Shehnaz; Calls Their Chemistry Amazing

Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's music video Bhula Dunga, which was released recently, has been trending on YouTube. The music video has already garnered 25M views in just three days. Darshan Raval's voice and SidNaaz's chemistry has impressed fans. Well, not just fans even a few celebrities have praised the song and one among them is Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

The actress not only loved the song, but also called SidNaaz's chemistry amazing. After watching them, she said, she wants to fall in love again.

Akanksha tweeted, "#BhulaDunga ❤️ on loop @DarshanRavalDZ what a beautiful song ❤️ @sidharth_shukla n #ShehnaazGill such an amazing chemistry! #SidNaaz looking at you guys,we all want to fall in love ❤️ you both look #pictureperfect #madeforeachother."

Sidharth and Shehnaz's fans were super happy with Akanksha's tweet and thanked her for the same.

The users wrote, "Thank you for such beautiful review.. You're such s pure soul #ShehnaazInBhulaDunga," "Thank you Akansha for supporting #SidNaaz you are truly a great person at heart," "Soo sweet of you ... #ShehnaazInBhulaDunga," "Awwwwwwwwww akku thnk u so much ❤️ lv u to" and "Thankyou Akansha you're sacha lovely girl ♥️ #ShehnaazInBhulaDunga #SidNaaz."

Sid and Sana will also be seen performing at Mirchi Music Awards. The video (promo) of the duo's performance is going viral on social media.

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Naagin 4: Not Mahira Sharma But Paras' Ex-GF Akanksha Was Initial Choice For Rashami Desai's Role!