Paras Chhabra Hits Back At Jay Bhanushali For Calling His COVID-19 Donation A Publicity Gimmick

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were recently seen doing their bit by donating food and essentials to the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mahira first shared a video of the donation with her fans on social media and called it a 'genuine effort to motivate people to do their bit in these trying times’.

This was closely followed by Jay Bhanushali tweeting about celebrities using donations as a PR stunt for publicity. Although the actor did not take any names, folks were quick to decipher that the post was directed towards Paras and Mahira’s donation video. Jay’s comment did not go down well with Paras. The actor in an interview with TOI clapped back at Jay by stating that he’s been seen on TV nonstop since September last year and does not need such publicity.

Paras said, "I have come across the comments that someone has been making. I don't want to name him. Honestly, speaking I know that person has this attitude of criticizing everything. They are not doing anything and are at home. They are sitting at home in airconditioned room and making comments about me. When people sport branded clothes and share pictures on social media tagging the brands, these people don't find objection in it and they don't see it as show-off, but when I am trying to do some good deed they feel it is show-off. We were trying to inspire others especially the youngsters and our fans to come forward and help these needy people. It was like telling people from well to do families that they can even help needy people.”

Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

He went on to add, "They don't have food, gloves, masks and these are the basic essentials that everyone should have, we were just trying to help them and do our bit. They are daily wage workers and because of no work, they don't have money to buy things. I felt like doing this and I asked Mahira about it and she also liked the idea so we decided to do it. I see nothing bad, we are earning today and by God's grace we have money, why can't we shell out some for the needy. Why will I or Mahira show off and what will we get from this. I don't want this kind of publicity and in the first place we have just come out of such a big show and we did great in it. Why will we need publicity? Mahira and I are already seen on TV because of the Bigg Boss 13 rerun. We have been seen on TV since last 7 months from September, I was part of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also, I don't need such publicity. When there is so much scare due to coronavirus why will we risk our life just to show-off.” (sic)

