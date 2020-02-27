    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma & Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli Bag New Projects!

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss 13 was a huge success. Now that the show has ended, the contestants have become super busy with new projects. As we revealed earlier, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill were seen rehearsing for an award show while Asim Riaz was seen rehearsing with Jacqueline Fernandez for a music video. Now we get to hear that 'close friends' Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, and ex-couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli have also bagged new projects.

      Paras & Mahira Roped In For A Music Video!

      Paras & Mahira Roped In For A Music Video!

      According to an India-forum report, Paras and Mahira will be seen in an upcoming music video, which apparently is a romantic- soulful number. The duo will soon start shooting for the same.

      Vishal & Madhurima In Salaam-E-Ishq

      Vishal & Madhurima In Salaam-E-Ishq

      On the other hand, Vishal and Madhurima have reunited for a special show, Salaam-E-Ishq. They will be seen performing to the songs, 'Judaai' and 'Pal pal dil ke paas'.

      About Their Dance Performance

      About Their Dance Performance

      About their performance, Madhurima was quoted by TOI as saying, "This dance performance that we have presented in Salaam-E-Ishq is the journey of our relationship that depicts all the ups and downs of our lives. Every bond doesn't turn into good forever lasting successful relationship. Now, we are much more mature and are handling things in a better way in our lives."

      Salaam-E-Ishq

      Salaam-E-Ishq

      Apparently, Salaam-E-Ishq will also have performances of Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha-Shabir Ahluwalia, Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih-Abhishek Kapur and Ruhi Chaturvedi-Manit Jaura, Ishq Subhan Allah's Adnan Khan-Tunisha Sharma, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Sehban Azim and Krystle D'souza. The special show will be aired on February 29 and March 1, on Zee TV.

      Also Read: Asim Riaz Rehearses With Jacqueline Fernandez For A Music Video; Picture Goes Viral

      Also Read: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaz Gill Rehearse For An Award Show; #SidNaazBrokeInternet Trends On Twitter

      Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 17:20 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X