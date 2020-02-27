Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma & Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli Bag New Projects!

Paras & Mahira Roped In For A Music Video!

According to an India-forum report, Paras and Mahira will be seen in an upcoming music video, which apparently is a romantic- soulful number. The duo will soon start shooting for the same.

Vishal & Madhurima In Salaam-E-Ishq

On the other hand, Vishal and Madhurima have reunited for a special show, Salaam-E-Ishq. They will be seen performing to the songs, 'Judaai' and 'Pal pal dil ke paas'.

About Their Dance Performance

About their performance, Madhurima was quoted by TOI as saying, "This dance performance that we have presented in Salaam-E-Ishq is the journey of our relationship that depicts all the ups and downs of our lives. Every bond doesn't turn into good forever lasting successful relationship. Now, we are much more mature and are handling things in a better way in our lives."

Salaam-E-Ishq

Apparently, Salaam-E-Ishq will also have performances of Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha-Shabir Ahluwalia, Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih-Abhishek Kapur and Ruhi Chaturvedi-Manit Jaura, Ishq Subhan Allah's Adnan Khan-Tunisha Sharma, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Sehban Azim and Krystle D'souza. The special show will be aired on February 29 and March 1, on Zee TV.