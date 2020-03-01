Paras Chhabra On Ex Akanksha Puri Reworking Her Tattoo: I Want To Do It Too But Short On Time

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra and actress Akanksha Puri’s breakup has been making the headlines for quite some time now. The last update about the duo is that Akanksha has modified the tattoo of Paras’ name on her wrist. An entertainment portal recently got in touch with the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge star for a reaction.

Paras said, "Very good, even I wanted to do it and had thought I will get it done the next day after Bigg Boss but I haven't been getting the time to get it done." (sic)

On being further quizzed about the break-up, he went on to add, "Officially, it happened long back when I heard about the things she said and I cleared back then itself that if someone loves you, they wouldn't have spoken such things. And since you did not love me, you said such things, and you tried to get some mileage, which you did get. In fact, fans have also been telling me that she is one of the reasons why I was pulled away from the trophy. However, whatever happened is good, as I did not come out empty-handed."

For the uninitiated, Akanksha recently debuted her reworked tattoo on social media. The tattoo no longer reads Paras and is now a barcode accompanied by the words 'BEING ME’. She captioned the post as “I am just #beingme”.

It must be recollected that warring duo’s relationship ended after Paras made some shocking statements against his now ex-girlfriend in the Bigg Boss house. Akanksha too opened up about the break up a while back and had stated, "I moved out way before..the day he disrespected me and lied about things in our relationship..for me it was over.”

