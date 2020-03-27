Paras Chhabra On Ex Akanksha Puri: ‘She Is A Very Good Person But Our Thoughts Don't Match’

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra and actress Akanksha Puri's relationship has been hitting the headlines for a long time, especially when the actor got close to his Bigg Boss 13 inmate Mahira Sharma. This was closely followed by Akanksha modifying her tattoo that had her ex’s name. And now, in his recent interview, Paras has opened up about his relationship whilst calling Akanksha a very good person.

Paras said, “Her thinking and mine, don't match up. It is not that she is a bad person, bohot achi have vo. I have said this during Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also that she is a very good person. But the fact is our thoughts don't match and we have different perspectives.”

He then went on to confess that he still has no idea as to what went wrong in their equation. Paras added, “However, I still don't understand if she was supporting me since the beginning, what happened suddenly that she turned completely against me? She started making videos with Ajaz Khan, bashing me and Mahira.” (sic)

Meanwhile, in a recent Instagram live video, Paras revealed a few more details about his relationship saga with Puri. He claimed that things were already not so great between the two when he decided to take part in Bigg Boss 13. Paras then went on to claim that Akanksha pleaded him to give their relationship a second chance. However, he made it very clear to her that he would move on if he found a better girl and not think about her once before doing so.

For the uninitiated, Akanksha too has been very vocal about her break-up and has constantly cleared the air by sharing her side of the story. It will be interesting to see her reaction to Paras’ aforementioned claims.

