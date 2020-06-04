Paras Chhabra On Shehnaaz Fans Claiming He & Mahira Circulated News To Defame Sana

Paras On Shehnaaz Gill Fans Crossing The Line

Initially, Paras and Shehnaaz shared a good equation in the Bigg Boss house, but later, she moved on to Sidharth Shukla. Paras was upset ever since Shehnaaz questioned the virginity of the girls who participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He added that since then, there has been no communication between them, but there is no grudge either. He added that it's just that some fans cross the line, which is upsetting.

Paras Clarifies…

Paras also clarified that he didn't incite reports of Shehnaaz' father being accused of rape. He told ETimes TV, "Recently, there were some reports of Shehnaaz' father being accused of rape. Many fans claimed that Mahira and I were circulating the news to defame Sana. It's funny and annoying at the same time. How can they make such baseless allegations? I had actually thought of filing a complaint at the Crime Branch, but couldn't as I learnt that a few cops there had tested positive for COVID-19."

Paras On Removing Akanksha’s Tattoo

It has to be recalled that Paras has Akanksha's tattoo on his arm. When in Bigg Boss house, he had revealed that he would remove it after the show, but couldn't as he bagged another show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. After MSK also, he couldn't remove due to the lockdown. The actor revealed that the first thing he's going to do once the lockdown is lifted is removing the tattoo. He added that it has been on his mind for a long time.

Paras’ Current Equation With Mahira

Regarding his equation with Mahira Sharma, he said, "We met a couple of times during the lockdown. Acchi feeling aati hai Mahira se mil kar and we share a beautiful bond. I don't want to go down the regular route of proposing to her. I want everything to happen organically. Naturally feelings generate ho and automatically relationship shuru ho jaaye. She is a very good friend as of now. Mahira and I like each other a lot, but abhi relationship tak nahi pahunche hai. Had she participated in MSK, things would have progressed faster." He also added that his mother loves her a lot.

Mahira Was To Do Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

He also revealed that Mahira was to do MSK, but the deal feel apart. He said, "Aa jaati toh accha hi hota...agar shaadi nahi toh kuchh na kuchh toh ho hi jaata."