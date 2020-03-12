Paras Says Ex Akanksha Used His Fame For Her Mileage; Reveals She Tried To Contact Him Post BB 13

On His Break-up With Ex Akanksha Puri

Regarding his break-up with Akanksha, he said that his relationship with Akanksha was going through a rough patch and it would have ended anytime. He added that before entering the controversial reality show, they had a fight, but as he was all set to enter the show, he didn't want to break-up since he didn't want anything negative in his life. Hence, he put the break-up on hold. He had told Akanksha that if he gets a girl in the show, he will move on.

‘She Has Used My Fame For Her Own Mileage’

Paras further said, "Akanksha is not just talking bad about me but also about Mahira. If she really loved me the way she showed in the beginning by supporting me from outside, she would have not done all that. When you are in a relationship with someone you don't go and tell others that you are paying my rent and et cetera. She has used my fame for her own mileage."

Akanksha Tried To Contact Paras Post Bigg Boss

He further added, "Akanksha tried to contact me after I came out of Bigg Boss, but I have been busy from the very next day with my new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Also, there is no point in clarifying anything now so it is better that we break-up. I want to remove the tattoo of her name on my hand but have been busy with the show."

Paras & Mahira Are Just Best Friends

The actor clarified that he and Mahira are just friends. He further added that if they were in a relationship, Mahira would have had a problem with him doing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Paras Is Ready To Work With Akanksha

Paras revealed that he has been getting many TV show offers but is not able to take up as he is locked inside Mujhse Shaadi Karoge for five days in a week. He also added that if he gets a good role alongside Akanksha, he will do it.

What Paras Will Do With Bigg Boss’ Prize Money?

Meanwhile, the actor revealed that with the money that he got from Bigg Boss (he left the show taking cash of Rs 10 lakh), he will buy a house for his mother in Vrindavan and will also buy a car for himself.